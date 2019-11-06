Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.00

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 8706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Catalyst Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

