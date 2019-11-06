Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after buying an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

