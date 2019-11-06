CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $159,010.11 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $159,010.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,883.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CBZ stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CBIZ by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CBIZ by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

