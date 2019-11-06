CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 81,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

