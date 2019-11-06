Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.08. 624,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,127. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.