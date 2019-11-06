Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 14.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 38,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 5.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $115.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 340,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,286. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $109.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.