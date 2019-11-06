Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CRNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,484,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 765,350 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 131,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

