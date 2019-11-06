Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

