Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187.25 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 187.25 ($2.45), approximately 14,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.41).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

