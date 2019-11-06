CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

