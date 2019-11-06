Change Healthcare (CHNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

CHNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 40,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $549,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 75,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.