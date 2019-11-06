Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charah Solutions an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on CHRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis lowered their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, CFO Roger D. Shannon acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Also, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. Insiders have bought a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

CHRA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,027. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Charah Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

