Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.34

Shares of Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.42. Charter Hall Retail REIT shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 661,754 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91.

About Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR)

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

