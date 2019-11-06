Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.91.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

