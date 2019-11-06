Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Sells $204,835.89 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $204,835.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 305,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Jr. Borders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $200,309.13.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $261,886.38.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 372.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

