Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 2,459,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,189. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $369,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $769,334.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,233. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 260.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $31,088,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $44,603,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

