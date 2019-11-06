Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $33.54

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $33.54. Chegg shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 111,567 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $142,362.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,404,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,266 shares of company stock worth $22,829,233 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after acquiring an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Chegg by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,542,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,319,000 after acquiring an additional 519,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

