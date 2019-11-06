Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $38.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

CHGG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 2,459,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,189. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 382.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $261,886.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 323,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,233. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,834.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

