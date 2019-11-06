Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

