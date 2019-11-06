Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Chevron by 74.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

