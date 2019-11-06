Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 21,975 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 188.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

