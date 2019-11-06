Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

UVV stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 5.51. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

