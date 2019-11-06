Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 255.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.79.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $150.66 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

