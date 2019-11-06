Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

NASDAQ IART opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $252,254.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $15,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,179.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,385 shares of company stock worth $53,044,035. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

