Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,985,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after buying an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,627,000 after buying an additional 144,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after buying an additional 332,680 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $2,527,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,695 shares in the company, valued at $194,796,248.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,610 shares of company stock worth $16,437,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

