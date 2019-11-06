Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $173.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $174.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares in the company, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

