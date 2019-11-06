Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32.

