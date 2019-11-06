Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.47 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $53.55 million and $15.47 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01485690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,762,769,182 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

