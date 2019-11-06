ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 32,397 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Get ChineseInvestors.com alerts:

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. ChineseInvestors.com had a negative return on equity of 1,172.34% and a negative net margin of 151.88%.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ChineseInvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChineseInvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.