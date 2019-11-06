Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – William Blair cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

CHD opened at $67.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,320,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 129,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 199,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

