CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$530.32 million for the quarter.

CIX opened at C$19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 155,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,808,747.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,327 shares in the company, valued at C$7,100,177.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIX shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

