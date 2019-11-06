CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,333 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

