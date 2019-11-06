CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, H2O AM LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 241,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

