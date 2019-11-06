CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,096 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

