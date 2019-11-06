CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,821 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,330,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,285 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 657,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,355. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

