CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,459 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Shares of SAP opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. SAP’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.