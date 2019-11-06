CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 829 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,589 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Insiders have sold 13,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

