Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ciena posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

CIEN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 7,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,628. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,688 shares of company stock worth $1,877,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after buying an additional 3,217,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,861,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,706,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,161,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

