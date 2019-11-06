Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.1% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

