Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

