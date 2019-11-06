Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $302,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,809. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

