Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 121 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

