Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

