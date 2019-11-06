Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 704 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

