Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 852 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

