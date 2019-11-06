Civic Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Civic has a total market cap of $29.11 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Radar Relay, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last week, Civic has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, Binance, ABCC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, COSS, Mercatox, Poloniex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Upbit, Livecoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

