Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Clearsign Combustion has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.