Cloudbric 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,437.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $895,986.00 and $72,437.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00221804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.01491035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,165,770 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

