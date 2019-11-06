Cloudflare (NET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NET opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

