Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 5.1%

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.22, 1,057,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,263,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $186,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $371,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

